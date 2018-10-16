Letter: Raebel best pick for county coroner

After reading the Tri-City Herald’s endorsement for Benton County coroner, I questioned whether the Herald board did any fact checking.
Jamie Raebel has actually led investigations into death and other major crimes during his 37 years in law enforcement. This is even more evident as he has been leading a team of seven detectives and evidence tech for almost five years. If his opponent is a “part-time assistant” to the coroner and deputy coroner, how is it possible he can claim to be involved in over 700 investigations, as reported by the board, as his own? 37 years in law enforcement, verses five years as a part/time assistant, makes it very clear that Jamie Raebel is the real leader and far more capable of being the next Benton County coroner. Jamie Raebel’s endorsements speak volumes.
Please choose the most qualified candidate for Benton County coroner. Choose Jamie Raebel.
Pamela D. Glover, Kennewick
Editor’s note: William Leach also worked 17 years for the West Richland Police Department.
