Letters: I-1634 backers think voters dumb

I’m afraid that the promoters of Initiative 1634 think that I’m stupid. The initiative defines “groceries” in a way that includes soda pop, and this is what all the fuss is about. Soda pop manufacturers are PO’d because the City of Seattle has apparently enacted some kind of a beverage tax, and the manufacturers are upset that it will impact their business.
Even though I am not a fan of sales taxes in general because they are about the most regressive taxes I can think of, I now oppose I-1634 because its supporters are insulting my intelligence with their scare advertising about grocery taxes.
Frankly, I-1634 wouldn’t stop the state Legislature from imposing sales taxes on actual groceries in any event. I’ve got more faith, though, in my local governments to do the right thing for me and the other folks in my community, as local government is simply more responsive to its constituents. All politics is local, as they say (I didn’t make that up).
I-1634 backers have not earned my vote with their phony advertising. Political claims these days are disingenuous enough without adding to the problem by treating me as if I were a 12-year old.
Eric Nordlof, Kennewick
