Letter: Etiquette lesson on student delivery

Hello to my fellow parents and guardians in the drop-off and pick-up lane at school. I’m really happy that some of you had extra time to chat with your student(s) today. There is a time and place for every conversation, but that place is not in the drop-off or pick-up lane at school and the time is not 20 minutes before the bell. There are parking spaces available so that you can: finish your conversation, provide needed instruction, give extra support, clarify your opinion, explain events, answer questions, visit the office, etc.
If you do not have time to park and discuss whatever topic is in play, the 15 drivers behind you probably don’t either.
Karen Glaesemann, Pasco
Comments