Letter: Remember this: Your vote counts

Your vote counts: No matter what party you are from, we still live in the USA.
Weather you like President Trump or not, he has done great things. I do not always like what he says, but millions voted for him to make our country safer, to build the economy and fix immigration. It’s amazing to hear Democrats say he said something mean. Are you kidding me? Have you seen the dangerous statements from Democratic senators the last several months.
The process for our new Supreme Court justice by the Democrats was a national disgrace. I retired as a deputy sheriff and learned and lived by everyone no matter their status in life was innocent until proven guilty. When several Democrats with law degrees made statements that the judge was guilty before the facts came out is dangerous and unfair.
I was raised a Democrat, but 10 years ago I moved to Republican party. I have said before we are one country and all of us are Americans. I want the best for all of us no matter your party. If you love the great things going on, vote for Republican candidates. If not, vote Democrat. One country, one America.
Mike Boise, Kennewick
