Letter: Initiative funded mostly by big soda

Follow the money! (Initiative 1634 is) Funded by Coke, Pepsi, Red Bull, Dr. Pepper, etc. to protect their sales and profits.
The purpose of the initiative is to prevent localities from reducing the consumption of sugary beverages by taxing them to make them more expensive. Berkeley was the first city in the U.S. to pass a beverage tax, in 2014, and in the first year it reduced consumption by almost 10 percent (despite being just more than half of what the recent Seattle tax is). Health reasons for reducing consumption of sugary sodas are to reduce: obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and tooth decay.
Please vote NO to this blatant self-interest push by the beverage makers!
Bryan and Barbara Gore, Richland
