Letter: Here’s why I’m voting for Brown

I am voting for Christine Brown for Congress because she will put her constitutional responsibilities, the needs of all her constituents and her values ahead of party. When Congressman Newhouse had the opportunity to join 22 other Republican congressmen to move legislation on DACA, an issue of great importance to many of his constituents, he deferred to await the lead of Speaker Ryan and President Tump. Predictably, nothing happened.
The Tri-City Herald’s endorsement of Congressman Newhouse was based in large part on his supposed ability to deliver on issues important to the Tri-Cities. What influence will he have if Democrats gain control of Congress?
However, I have a more important reason for supporting Christine Brown. Whoever wins the 4th Congressional District will be in office for the 2020 election. Do you believe that if President Trump loses the 2020 election he will accept the results? He cannot even accept the fact that he lost the 2016 popular vote despite winning the electoral college and presidency. I can’t imagine Congressman Newhouse standing up to a defeated Trump. Congresswoman Brown would. Vote for Christine Brown. Our democracy may depend on it.
Mike Lawrence, West Richland
