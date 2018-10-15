Letter: What’s up with carbon fee plan?

What is Gov. Inslee up to now? What will he not do to push Initiative1631, his carbon tax plan for the citizens of our state? In the Oct. 5-7 issue of the USA Today newspaper, it was reported that Michael Bloomberg (yes the former mayor of New York City) has pledged $1 million to back the state’s (Inslee’s) carbon fee ballot measure.
At least they are calling it a fee, as that is exactly what it will be for the citizens of Washington. Behind the scenes I wonder what Gov. Inslee has promised Mr. Bloomberg in return for his generous donation and support. I find it hard to believe that someone from the other side of the country, with no visible connection to our state, is willing to give away $1million without something in return.
Please tell us, Mr. Governor, what did you promise to give away this time? Thank you, Tri City Herald, for recommending a NO vote on this issue.
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
