Letter: McGary best for Franklin coroner

Curtis McGary has necessary experience to be our next Franklin County coroner. He graduated from Cypress Mortuary College, where he studied and learned cause and manner of death as well as means to determining time of death. After more than 5,000 hours of training, he has taken and passed the National and State Board examinations. During his 30 plus years working as a funeral director, he has assisted with close to 100 if not more autopsy gaining knowledge from forensic pathologists while assisting them. He works well with law enforcement and first responders to have a cohesive working relationship.
He has taught the current Franklin County coroner and his deputies as to some of their responsibilities, enabling them to complete their work. He continues to do work for that the coroner’s office should do themselves. There have even been several occasions when the current coroner would not respond to a call, but would instead tell Curtis to look for anything amiss. “You know what to look for” he would say.
Curtis has the experience, knowledge and work ethic for the office.
Join me in Voting for Curtis McGary, our next Franklin County coroner.
Eric Benson, Mesa
