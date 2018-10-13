Letter: Great garbage service saved me

Garbage day is always a big day at my house. Wednesday morning comes and squeaky brakes sound, and my 2-year-old twin boys start running for the window. They start furiously waving as the truck comes into view, and the garbage man always waves back. They stare in awe as a giant claw reaches from the truck, gently grabbing the can and dumping its contents.
This week was no different. As the rhythm of the engine roar and brakes drew near, my boys started running for the window. My wife looked out just in time to see the truck stop, but no garbage can to pick up! I had forgotten to wheel the can out to the street, even though I had assured my wife I would do so.
But the truck stopped anyway, the garbage man got out and wheeled the can to the street. He got back in his truck, then proceeded to continue the routine of emptying the can, and drove off to the next one. What an incredibly kind thing to do. I want to thank our garbage man for his good-hearted service and very gracious act. Thanks!
Luke Marx, Richland
