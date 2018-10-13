Letter: Supreme Court hearings ‘hateful’

Kudos to (the recent) letter on Judge Kavanaugh. I can’t believe this happens in our society of innocent until proven guilty law. How many people have seen the movie “Oxbow Incident?” When I saw what Democrats were doing to Judge Kavanaugh, it reminded me of that movie. What has happened to our country that we have become so hateful and mean? Let’s get back on track and become the just and patriotic nation that we are supposed to be. God bless our nation and our freedom.
Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick
