Letter: Newhouse a pillar of Trump support

A vote for Dan Newhouse will help assure a continuation of Trump’s leadership style of chaos, instability, dividing the country, making false statements, making fun of people, and putting his own ego, privileges, and obsession for personal power and attention above the country.
Dan Newhouse has been a reliable supporter of Mr. Trump. He’s demonstrated a commitment to allow President Trump to do and say anything he wants with no accountability.
Dan Newhouse has proved his commitment is to protect and enable Mr. Trump rather than to the constituents of the 4th District. His silence related to Mr. Trump's words and actions speaks volumes about Mr. Newhouse's values and priorities.
If you respect law enforcement, civility, kindness, truth and rule of law, vote for Christine Brown. If you believe the divisiveness, hate and disrespect to law enforcement personnel and the rule of law is unacceptable and harmful, vote for Christine Brown.
Julie Elemenhurst, Kennewick
