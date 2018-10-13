Letter: Hutchison best for U.S. Senate

Vote for Susan Hutchison for U.S. senator. She has spent the last five years as chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. She has worked hard and has moved the party ahead, putting it in a position to win from the Democrats this important Senate seat. It will result in the East Side of your state finally getting a powerful voice in the U.S. Senate.
May we count on your vote for Susan Hutchison to join and support the Trump team to make America great again, including Washington state.
James Cheshire, Richland
