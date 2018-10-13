Letter: Lopez Giddens for Franklin clerk

First of all, let's consider the endorsement by the Tri-City Herald. Take into consideration that this paper is very liberal and biased.
I wonder if Franklin County really wants an individual who does not work well with the judges? One would think Michael should have worked out conflict with the judges before the lawsuit was filed.
For you folks in Franklin County, I urge to get out and vote for Jackie Lopez Giddens. I have known Jackie for over 20 years on a personal level. I can attest to her being a woman of integrity, with an incredible work ethic . I also worked with Jackie at Benton County and have firsthand knowledge of her integrity and ability to work well with others.
Jackie has 16 years experience, six of them have been as a deputy clerk in Benton County. Jackie has a working knowledge of the Clerk of the Court. Her desire is to serve every court clerk, citizen, and the judges of Franklin County. She has a true servant’s heart, and desires to make Franklin County a better place to work and live.
I wholeheartedly support Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County clerk.
Linda Tenny, Kennewick
