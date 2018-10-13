Letter: Guilty until proven otherwise in U.S.

Only in America can the leaders of an elitist tribal entity consisting of left-wingnut loonies convince a sector of sheep in the electorate that the accused is guilty on uncorroborated hearsay.
The despicable and demonic character assassination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh by Democrats during the committee hearing is a new low even them. The anger, vitriol and theatrics demonstrated by the dishonorable senators are something all voters should closely watch for the future.
The decades/long practice of Democrats to identify, seek out and destroy their competition at all costs, even if it means destroying a person’s career and private life, are still on display.
For Democrat leaders to come out the very moment President Trump announced Judge Kavanaugh as his choice, and state they would not vote for him, without even talking to the man, is stark proof of their continuing obstructionism. Our Sens. Murray and Cantwell are just as complicit; while parroting the party line, they stand in the bleachers cheering on their pack of jackals. Demagoguery, deceit, slander and sensationalism are tools used daily by these shameless Democrat leaders. Are we not capable of doing better?
Just say no to Democrats.
Michael Kildall, Kennewick
