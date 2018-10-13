Letter: McGary best for county coroner

McGary for Franklin County coroner. I have known Curtis McGary and his family members for many years. I have worked alongside of him, sometimes through very difficult circumstances. If I summed-up everything I know of him into a single word it would be "leader."
He is a man of integrity. He stands as an example of what is good in life. He is absolutely honest. His morals are impeccable and his intentions genuine. His goodness draws people to him and he inspires. I'm one of the lucky ones to know these things and him.
Let him expand this style of leadership to others, so they can get a chance to know him as I do. Choose Curtis McGary as county coroner, and elect a leader.
Ed Yancey, Richland
Comments