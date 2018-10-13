Letter: Brown best pick for 4th District

Christine Brown is our best choice for 4th Congressional District Representative.
She believes in covering more people with heath care, not fewer. She wants to work on an equitable solution to immigration, not waste money on a wall. She wants to maintain and improve Medicare and Social Security, not pass them along to a private entity that will suck the system dry for profits and leave the people on their own. She wants to protect our rivers and streams, not redefine agricultural waste and dump it into our waterways. She will represent the people of the district, not national or international corporate interests. Brown will look at our problems with an eye toward solving the problem, not with the goal of voting along political lines.
You want "the good ol' days?" Elect Brown because she will be guided by the needs of people, not special interest groups. Her financial support comes from the people like you and me, living here in the 4th District.
Vote Christine Brown for congress from the 4th District. It's a good vote for our kids and grandkids.
Richard Reuther, Pasco
