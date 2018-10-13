Letter: I-1634 ads are grossly misleading

Your television is flooded with ads urging a yes vote on Initiative 1634. The ads are grossly misleading. I-1634 is not about preventing taxes on groceries. It is intended to allow local communities to tax the various sugar-loaded beverages that are causing our children to be obese. Look at where the money comes from to pay for those ads: Coca Cola, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Snapple Group and Red Bull. Don't be fooled thinking I-1634 is about groceries. Reject I-1634.
Brady Layman III, Kennewick
