Letter: Jaimie Raebel most endorsed

I have never personally known a 'politician' in my long voting life. I generally look at the information I can find to decide what issues to back and for which candidates to vote. Honestly, looking at the list of endorsements of a candidate is quite telling for many reasons.
I am a Pasco voter, but - if I were a Benton County voter - Jaime Raebel would be my guy for Benton County coroner. Why? Mr. Raebel has been an employee of my community, Franklin County, as a member of the police department for many, many years (although he and his family have lived in Benton County for over 25 years). He has personally investigated 'hundreds and hundreds of incidents in Franklin County, as well as being on a tri-county investigative team that investigates every officer-involved shooting.
Lastly, just look at the long list of very distinguished Tri-City citizens and organizations that have lined up behind Jaime Raebel. These impressive people and groups don't take their endorsements lightly and neither should Benton County citizens. Vote Raebel for coroner - the best man for the job - and the most endorsed by his peers.
Laurie Frodel, Pasco
Comments