Letter: Initiatives need close scrutiny

Elections are just around the corner and at least 3 state initiatives are on the ballot that people should be aware of and become informed (about) what the ramifications are of each. The initiatives are as follows:
• I-1631 will add a “tax” on all forms of carbon energy and could add up to 14 cents per gallon on gasoline and further expand the unelected state government bureaucracy;
• I-1634 closes an existing sales tax loophole and will prohibit local municipalities from collecting sales tax on groceries (wording is backward so a “yes” vote is needed to close the loophole);
• I-1639 is a 30-page initiative (very few have read) relating to firearms that will force mandatory government training every 5 years if you want to purchase a semi-automatic firearm, impose statewide gun registration of law-abiding citizens who own semi-automatic firearms (i.e. Ruger 10-22), and turn a law abiding citizen into a felon if his stolen firearm is used to commit a crime.
You are encouraged to read your voters pamphlet very carefully or do a little on-line research to become informed and then vote!
Lee Roberts, Kennewick
Comments