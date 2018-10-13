Letter: Herald pick right on Shir Regev

I agree with the Herald's recommendation of Sher Regev over Brad Klippert. The candidates attended a luncheon recently and I had the opportunity to hear them. I concur that it's time for a change and Ms. Regev is an intelligent young woman with a clear vision and will have a short learning curve when elected. Mr. Klippert gave a canned speech that wasn't reflective of the issues of the group and in the question period gave a misleading answer blaming the opposing party for not addressing an issue close to us. Ms. Regev was articulate and showed a good understanding of the legislative process. I strongly support her in this run for office. It's definitely time for fresh eyes in Olympia.
David Randall, Kennewick
Comments