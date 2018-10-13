Letter: Service above self: Sen. Brown

As a lifetime Tri-Citian, wage-earner, small business owner and volunteer, I don’t have time for politics. I do have time for someone with a positive attitude, a willingness to listen and discuss my concerns, someone with follow-through and a proven work ethic. In our community, we are blessed to have that someone in Sen. Sharon Brown. She has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring our community’s concerns to the table. Her positive attitude and sincere approach is exactly what our community and state needs. She takes the time to listen to all sides of our local issues and then rolls up her sleeves and gets to work on resolving them. No issue is too big or too small. She has worked on issues for small business, ag, human rights, budget, jobs, energy and more. Sen. Sharon Brown continues to make time for our community, please join me in making time for her. Re-elect Sen. Sharon Brown.
Malin Bergstrom, Pasco
