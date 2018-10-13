Letter: Shon Small right for Benton County

I “grew up” with Shon Small in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout our careers, I found him to be one of the hardest/working deputies in the office. His sole focus was to do a good job, and to take care of his people. He worked well with his peers and continually pursued improvement. Shon has carried this devotion and commitment into his role as a county commissioner. Displaying leadership without arrogance, Shon has created and continues to maintain strong partnerships with the leadership in both the counties and cities.
Shon is also responsive to the needs of the citizens. When the cry went out to stop the unchecked proliferation of marijuana in the county, Shon responded with both legislation and giving the sheriff’s office legal means to curb the illegal grows. Shon was the leadership behind funding Metro, the Crimes against Children Unit, and supported utilizing the Public Safety Tax as requested by our citizens. Shon is a proponent of the Mental Health Court, and diversion for mental health issues.
Please join me in re-electing Shon Small as our County Commissioner.
Joe Lusignan/Benton County Sheriff’s Office (retired), Kennewick
