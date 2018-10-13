Letter: Sanders best for county commission

I am writing in support of Lori Sanders for Benton County commissioner. Lori Sanders is an exceptional candidate for commissioner. Highly qualified, Lori has served on the Benton PUD Board for many years, as well as on the Executive Board of Energy Northwest. She is a successful businesswoman with lifelong roots in the Tri-Cities. Lori understands the issues our communities, families and businesses face every day in Benton County.
I have known Lori for more than 20 years. I have always admired for her thoughtful analysis of issues, whether they be personal, professional or political. She has a gift for gracefully, but also candidly, sharing her opinions and is a talented solution finder. Lori is one of the best individuals I have ever known and will be an excellent voice for our community.
I know Lori Sanders will serve Benton County with the same integrity and high standards she demonstrates in rest of her endeavors. When you cast your vote for Benton County Commissioner, please Vote for Lori Sanders.
Stacie Olson, Kennewick
