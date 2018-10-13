Letter: Boehnke best pick for 8th District

On the eve of the 2018 midterm elections, we find ourselves in uncharted political waters. Often described as “tribalism”—the American political landscape is more derisive and fractured today than at any point in recent history and certainly my lifetime.
If you find yourself, like me - tired of the “us vs. them” Facebook rants, the ever-present arguments about whose news is legitimate and whose is fake, the endless social media tirades trying to convince the unconvincable - I offer you a simple solution in the 8th Legislative District, Position 2.
The 8th Legislative District is offering residents of Richland and Kennewick the rare opportunity to vote for a human being – one that is deeply rooted and uniquely qualified to represent – yes actually represent each and every member of our community regardless of political affiliation.
My close friend, Kamiakin High School classmate, Kennewick city councilman, 20-year military veteran and all-around superior human being is running for a seat in the state house. Matthew Boehnke deserves your consideration on Tuesday, Nov. 6
I urge you to not take my advice, rather take some initiative, do some research and vote for the human being that best represents the collective aspirations of our outstanding community.
Patrick D. Clark, Kennewick
