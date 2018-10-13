Letter: Time for a new voice, new vision

There is a new candidate for Franklin County clerk, Jackie Lopez Giddens. As Franklin County clerk, she will hold herself accountable to you, the residents of Franklin County. She will work tirelessly to serve the residents, protect your tax dollars, and resolve internal conflicts. She does not claim to be perfect, and has admitted to her own mistakes. Jackie, like many others, just believes that it is time for change.
In her six years serving as chief deputy clerk in Benton County, she was proud of the work-based learning program she facilitated. This program hired over 30 interns, involving our youth in the court system.
Jackie believes in the “open door” policy because that’s what makes a good leader. She is a true leader who knows how to listen. Jackie believes in transparency and integrity. She has even offered up her personnel file from her time as chief deputy clerk for those who wish to see it. She has nothing to hide, and hides from nothing.
Elect Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County clerk!
Ed Ham, Kennewick
