Letter: Prof Ford was probably truthful

Brett Kavanaugh is now a Supreme Court justice. During the partisan battle over his confirmation, I wondered how to determine if Christine Blasey Ford is credible. Performing some literature research was fruitful.
Of the women who eventually come forward with sexual-assault allegations, studies indicate that about 94 percent are being honest. Hence, the odds are very high that Dr. Ford told the truth about Kavanaugh’s attempted rape. Many senators questioned why it took Ford 36 years to speak out. Perhaps her timing was not part of a liberal plot, but instead because she saw that the man who attacked her was about to become a Supreme Court justice. But why her reluctance? The GOP senators answered their own question.
Just look at how Professor Ford was treated: She was criticized, ignored, and disparaged as being confused like a child. A sexually offensive President Trump publicly mocked and attacked her. Her life was disrupted and threatened. Ultimately, her voice made no difference.
To add more insult, her critics have left us with the message, “it’s a very scary time for young men in America ....” It’d be hard to make this stuff up. Little wonder many women are seething.
Mark Mansperger, Richland
Comments