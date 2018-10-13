Letter: Wind power and climate change

An Associated press article in the Sunday Herald reported that wind farms could increase local temperatures and affect the climate.
The article seems factually correct with respect to local temperature increases. However, one must be clear as to how wind farms affect the climate. One can find numerous articles and opinions online about the study. That said, there are a couple of indisputable facts that should be acknowledged and that clarify the discussion.
First, global climate warming is occurring and its consequences are devastating. We all read about melting of the glaciers and ice caps. And the acidification of the oceans from carbon dioxide that is already impacting the ability of Oregon and Washington oyster farmers to operate.
Second, the local surface temperature increases that arise from mixing the lower layers of the air have absolutely nothing to do with global climate warming. Global warming arises from the inexorable increase in carbon dioxide that occurs mainly from burning fossil fuels.
And finally, the takeaway point is that, local warming aside, wind power reduces the need to burn those fossil fuels.
Frank Schmittroth, Richland
