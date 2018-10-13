Letter: Righteous anger belongs to abused

Righteous anger - what the Republicans called Kavanaugh’s angry emotional display. I believe it was really coaching from Trump, edited with more intelligent language.
What about righteous anger that Democrats must feel for the party that has done everything they can to exclude them and their constituents in the democratic process. What about righteous anger many women feel after a rigged intelligence investigation that excluded witnesses and lacked any examination into the man’s truthfulness. I can’t believe anyone could possibly believe that the Republicans would be any less indignant if the tables were turned. In fact, with Trumps coaching, it would have been so much more lewd, abusive and violent than what we actually saw.
I am a survivor of sexual abuse. I too don’t have recollection of peripheral details, but do vividly recall what stays with you for 50+ years. Things that you can’t quite shake no matter how hard you try. Ford was honest, even when it raised questions...Kavanaugh was, at best, belligerent, partisan and evasive. No one is more justified in righteous anger than a woman who admits what happened to her only to be ridiculed by the POTUS, with his fans laughing in the stands.
Kathleen Hooks, Pasco
