Letter: Vote McGary for county coroner

I am voting for Curtis McGary for the position of Franklin County coroner, a man with a great work ethic, who creates positive work environments and carries himself in a professional and respectable manner at all times under the most stressful conditions.
A coroner is on call at all hours, and must make sure that all procedures are carried out in the most careful and meticulous way, while being respectful, kind and calming to the loved ones of the deceased and under very traumatic conditions.
He needs to be able to work with the officers in a constructive way that helps them carry out their responsibilities better, and not speak down to them. He needs to have a good working relationship with the funeral home directors and not expect them to do his job.
That is who McGary is. As someone that has been the recipient of our current coroner's temper, that is who McGary is not. His experience of over 30 years of assisting in death investigations, his mortuary science degree, along with the investigative certification someone can only get after serving 18 months as the coroner will exceed our county's needs. Vote Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner!
LaWanda Hatch, Pasco
