Letter: Brown impresses with her devotion

Sen. Sharon Brown has impressed me in so may ways. She has a big heart and devotes herself to working for our vulnerable senior citizens and for families touched by developmental disabilities, mental illness and suicide. She is also very involved in anti human-trafficking efforts. But, in addition, she is a powerful, effective fiscal conservative and pro-business advocate whose presence in the Senate is crucial if we hope to continue fighting against a state income tax and raiding the rainy day fund, and new energy taxes that will drive up prices at the pump and penalize families.
One of the things that impresses me most about Sen. Brown is her work ethic. She is one of a very few of our legislators in Olympia who has a 100 percent attendance record and 100 percent voting record. She has never missed a single vote through her five years as our state senator. The 8th District is fortunate to have the chance to re-elect such a dedicated advocate who puts in the time, energy and passion to make a real difference. She deserves our support!
Vel Wright, Kennewick
