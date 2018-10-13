Letter: Raebel thorough as investigator

I had not been following the coroner race in Benton County until I saw Jamie Raebel at the Benton County Fair. I was personally involved in a case that he handled when he was a detective in 2008. It was the case of a young lady who had been killed in Pasco and her body wasn’t recovered for quite some time.
Jamie was the lead detective on the case and I was a witness to some of the horrific events that took place. When Jamie contacted me during the investigation, I found him to be a very thorough investigator. He was very attentive and answered any questions I had. He would follow up with me when anything happened with the case.
He has a genuine way of talking with people and keeping them at ease. I know that there were a lot of witnesses, the victim’s family and he had even dealt with the suspects. He proved to me to be an outstanding investigator.
The end result of that investigation was the two people pleaded guilty, and the young person’s remains were located on Mount Rainier.
Benton County citizens need a proven investigator like Jamie Raebel for their coroner.
Melissa Genett, Richland
