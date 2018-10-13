Letter: Vote Regev for 8th District seat

I strongly urge the residents to vote for Shir Regev as our next state representative.
I know Shir from running. Over the years, she proved to be a very caring person to friends and community, a relentless, hard worker, an engaging resident abreast on issues concerning the neighborhood, community and future. I am very impressed by her.
She has managed the Columbia Classic Race, Tri-Cities Marathon, and Snake River Island Hop race many times. (It takes) tremendous dedication to hold events like that —consultation with local municipalities, fund-raising, gathering volunteers, lobbying corporate support and reaching out to participants. She has done them successfully.
In addition, she served in Peace Corps and the Navy. She is not only abreast in events concerning our community, but also perceptive in issues in our state, country and world.
She is knowledgeable and wants to get things done the best way. With passion to serve, the ability to get the event organized from start to finish, the perceptiveness to plan for the future, the dedication to the community. Regev is the person for us.
Shir Regev is a young woman with fresh and progressive views, the best to serve the 8th District. Please vote Shir Regev this November.
Maron Wang, Richland
