Letter: You need to know Dan Blasdel

Do you really know Dan Basdel?
Following are some of Dan’s accomplishments in the 24 years he has been your coroner:
Dan had the first coroner’s office in Washington state to be accredited by the International Association of Coroners.
He is a certified medical death investigator.
Past President of the International Association of Coroners Medical Association. Past President of Washington Association of County Officials. This association is comprised of assessors, auditors, clerks, coroners, prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs and treasurers. He has also served on the executive board and held many other offices in this organization.
Dan is one of the most qualified coroners in the United States. There is no question of Dan’s ability, knowledge and his willingness to serve our county.
When it is time to vote, do not think about race, creed, religion, etc. Think about experience, knowledge and the respect of his peers plus proven results.
Vote for Dan Blasdel for Franklin County coroner.
Harvey Underwood, Kennewick
Comments