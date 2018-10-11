Letter: Re-elect Small to county commission

I find Shon Small to be an approachable commissioner since he took office eight years ago. When I have had a question he has been easy to contact for answers and always willing to listen to my concerns. Shon also represents the same values I support in our community from safer neighborhoods to affordable housing. For instance, Shon has shown a tenacity in getting the ball rolling on supporting the mental health court. He supports the use of public safety tax dollars as we the voters intended, to give our agencies the tools needed to keep all of us safer than before the tax.
Please join me in supporting Shon Small for Benton County Commissioner.
Don Pratt, Kennewick
