Letter: Boehnke my pick for Dist. 8, Pos. 2

I am writing in support of Matt Boehnke for 8th District, Position 2, for State House.
Over the 40 years I have known Matt, he has consistently been a leader and a servant to those around him. In his service to our country in the U.S. Army, Matt rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant colonel. Prior to accepting additional promotions, Matt elected to retire back home in Kennewick. Matt continues to demonstrate an open mind and willingness to talk through tough topics and listen to people and their concerns.
I ask you to please support Matt Boehnke for State House 8th District, Position 2.
Blake Still, Kennewick
Comments