Letter: Francik best pick for representative

With over 20 years of public service as a member of the Pasco City Council, Rebecca Francik has demonstrated her leadership and advocacy for local, regional and statewide issues.
Her key strengths have been:
• Collaborating on the development of a fiscally responsible budget.
• Working on crime reduction and city development.
• Procuring support for regional infrastructure projects.
• Advocating at the state level for transportation funding.
• Acting as a liaison to state boards.
• Supporting public education funding.
With her roots in Eastern Washington, Rebecca is a proud alumnus of Washington State University. Her degree in agronomy and working on her family’s farm molded her understanding of the unique challenges that face farmers. Currently Washington is “America’s third biggest exporter by state.” With tariffs on state agricultural exports, there needs to be a capable listener and a knowledgeable spokesperson to communicate farmers’ concerns to the state Legislature. Rebecca is that person.
She has stated “I will represent our shared values in the legislature. I know firsthand the challenges facing our region, and have the leadership experience to find solutions that work for us.”
She will be a great representative for the 16th Legislative District! Vote for Rebecca Francik!
Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick
Comments