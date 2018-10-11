Letter: Sharon Brown supports business

As a business owner in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years, I’ve been impressed with Sen. Sharon Brown’s commitment to supporting small businesses, as well as her effective leadership and influence in the state Senate. She has sponsored and co-sponsored several bills that have helped entrepreneurs in the Tri-Cities and throughout Washington. She has worked tirelessly to reduce the burdensome regulations that make it harder to do business in our state. This is why Sharon was named a Guardian of Small Businesses by the National Federation of Independent Business.
I was proud to be named Minority Small Business Person of the Year by the SBA, and attribute that award to surrounding myself with talented people who have shown quality, integrity, and honesty. These attributes are what I recognize in Sen. Brown. There is a reason she’s been recognized as a leading advocate for small business, Hanford and nuclear energy.
As our representative in Olympia, Sen. Brown has done an amazing job and has proved that she has the leadership qualities necessary to accomplish great things on behalf of the Tri-Cities, which is why I strongly endorse her for re-election to the state Senate.
Luis Ojeda, West Richland
