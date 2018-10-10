Letter: Klippert my pick for state House

I confidently recommend Brad Klippert for the position of state representative. Mr. Klippert, true conservative, is a strong advocate for balancing the state’s budget without raising taxes. Mr. Klippert has worked tirelessly across party lines to ensure justice is fairly and equally applied.
He has been recognized by several organizations for his service in the Legislature and community, including The ARC of Washington state, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Association of Washington Business, and the Washington Food Industry Association. He received honors from the U.S. Army for military excellence and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for heroic efforts.
Kinzey Davidson, Kennewick
