Letter: Small is the pick for commission

Shon Small is the best choice for county commissioner.
He is passionate about his position as commissioner and the work he does proves that. He has collaborated with local organizations to secure critical dollars for gang and metro drug task force units to support local law enforcement and expand mental health services to help those in need in our community.
Small is ardent about Benton County. He works tirelessly to make Benton County a better community.
Vote for Shon Small so he can continue the accessibility the commissioners’ office desperately needs.
Luke Davidson, Kennewick
