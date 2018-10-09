Letter: Lopez Giddens is best to be clerk

I am writing in support of Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County clerk. She is a person of integrity and honesty and is respected by many within the community. This is what is needed in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office. It is time for a new voice, a new vision.
Jackie’s years of working in the Benton County Clerk’s Office gives her the knowledge and insight to be an asset to Franklin County. She will work with and beside the employees within the clerk’s office to ensure that they are fully trained and able to perform the necessary daily duties. She will also ensure that anyone conducting business within the clerk’s office is treated with respect and professionalism.
Having worked in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, I can assure you that Jackie is the best candidate for the job. Please cast your vote in November for Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County Clerk.
Cherryl Jones, Pasco
Comments