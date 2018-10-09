Letter: Brown walks the walk for unions

Are you a union member? Read the signs. I recently stopped by for a closer look at all the campaign signs posted at the bottom of Columbia Center Blvd. Only ONE candidate - Christine Brown - has signs bearing the Union Label, indicating that they were printed in a union shop. For Christine Brown, supporting labor isn’t just a campaign promise, it’s a campaign action. Remember this as you go to the polls … if you want actual concrete action supporting labor and not just empty promises, vote for Christine Brown. She’s already got your back.
Wages have stagnated over recent decades as corporate profits have skyrocketed. Income inequality is accelerating. Why? Because unions have been systematically and intentionally weakened by large corporate interests. Without bargaining power, labor is helpless in securing fair living wages. Abuse rises and working conditions deteriorate.
One candidate from our district (WA-04) supports labor not just with words, but with actual campaign dollars, and that candidate is Christine Brown. Please join me in supporting Christine Brown for Congress in Washington’s 4th district. She is your advocate.
Edward Smith, Richland
