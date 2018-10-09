Letter: One home run; go for Small next

Herald endorses Newhouse! Well done! Really impressed with the Herald’s analysis of each candidate.
Another election, Benton County Commissioner District 2, deserves the same approach to assess each candidate’s “value-adding attributes” for Benton County taxpayers.
Success in any role, leader or follower, hinges on mind set and skill set for the task at hand. I know both candidates. Only one possesses a growth mindset that benefits Benton County taxpayers through demonstrated sound fiscal policies and practices. Similarly, only one candidate possesses the knowledge, learned skills and life’s experiences needed to oversee the details of Benton County day-to-day operations.
Both candidates are great people but, by far, the most telling fact is the nature and character of other widely-admired Benton County leaders, Chief Ken Hohenberg and Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, as examples, endorse Commissioner Shon Small. Many Benton and Franklin County leaders endorse Him with a clear and unambiguous “thumbs-up!”
Shon has my vote, and I hope the Herald, after completing its due diligence review, hits a second home run by endorsing Commissioner Shon Small for Benton County Commissioner District 2!
Vic Parrish, CEO Energy Northwest (Retired), West Richland
