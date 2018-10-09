Letter: Vote Raebel for Benton coroner

I have known Jamie Raebel for over 29 years. I worked with him while I was a legal secretary at the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and secretary for the Franklin County coroner. As coroner, Jamie will be interacting with families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly due to illness, suicide, or criminal activity.
I have observed Jaime’s interactions with victims of crimes, of all ages, with compassion and professionalism. Jamie has a 37-year history of commitment and dedication of service to the public and will make an excellent coroner for the citizens of Benton County. I encourage you to join me by voting for Jamie Raebel as Benton County Coroner.
Debbie Ford, Kennewick
