Letter: Democrats a flop on Kavanaugh

The current developments concerning the Kavanaugh case have really caught my attention in the last few weeks, and I’m sure it has caught the attention of the whole nation as well.
The actions of the Democratic Party have been questionable at best and a disgrace at worst. Their methods of attempting to discredit Kavanaugh to pull votes is extremely disrespectful and also has nothing to do with his qualifications for the Supreme Court.
The Republican Party in contrast, seemed to take a less aggressive approach in their defense of Kavanaugh, always supporting his qualities in the present rather than dwelling on a mistake he may have made in the past. While I tend to lean conservative anyway, the Democratic Party has now lost my respect completely due to the backhanded methods they displayed throughout the last few weeks of this case.
Caleb Beasley, Kennewick
Comments