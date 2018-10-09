Letter: Sports medicine pros are important

I want to take a moment to thank the sports medicine professionals at our local schools. These folks support every sport, every season, every day! They perform a critical set of tasks that often go unnoticed.
As a sports official I have personally received their professional attention many times. A cup of water, a band-aid and assistance prior to the arrival of ambulance support. As coaches, players, fans and officials, we busy ourselves with the excitement of the games, but let’s not overlook the contributions of these dedicated professionals, their staff and the student assistants.
We need you and thank each of you. Job well done!
Greg Mitchell, Kennewick
