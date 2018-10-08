Letter: Not the time yet to display civility

Answering your illustrated question posed in Oct. 3 op-ed: Please, is there no room for civil discourse? No. Not yet. No. Not ready to cater to the press efforts to clean up the culture of rudeness and hatefulness ushered in (and carried out) by this president. His family. And this ruling party. No. Not willing to accept their Nationalist agenda. No. Not going to forget a thing this year. No. Will continue to match their “in-civility” right up to, and through, the mid-term elections. There will be plenty of time to play nice after that.
Wilbur Pickel, Pasco
