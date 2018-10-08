Letter: Vote Small for county commission

With all the recent political turmoil, it is sometimes hard to decide who to support.
While I have never written a letter to the editor, I couldn’t resist writing in support of Shon Small for county commissioner. His long history of working for our community and supporting law enforcement make him the clear choice to be returned to office. I have great respect for our current sheriff and each of our police chiefs, and they each have endorsed Shon. It would be a mistake to not return him to office.
Please vote to reelect Shon Small as our Benton County commissioner.
Holly Hollenbeck, Richland
