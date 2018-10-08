Letter: Benton coroner should be Raebel

Jamie Raebel is the right choice for Benton County coroner. I have known Jamie for 27 years and have worked with him on several events.
During this election, I have heard his opponent speak of experience several times. He is absolutely correct. I believe experience is very important. Jamie has worked in law enforcement for 37 years to his opponent’s 15 years.
Jamie worked several of those years as a supervisor and an investigator, including some high-level cases. He is currently the detective supervisor as well as a supervisor in the Tri-City Special Investigative Unit.
Jaime has a long list of supporters who have endorsed him. This says something about Jamie’s integrity. His opponent says endorsements are not important. However he tried to get the same endorsements and was turned down. They were important until he was turned down.
As far as his death investigation skills, Jamie has hundreds of investigations in his career and is the person I call when I need help. I support Jamie for Benton County coroner because I have worked with him for 27 years. Jamie is a man of character, integrity and compassion. He will make an outstanding coroner for Benton County.
Brad Gregory, Pasco
