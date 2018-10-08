Letter: Pick Blasdel for county coroner

I’ve worked for Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel for almost five years. His qualifications speak for themselves and he doesn’t engage in smear tactics. He makes the work priority finding out what happened to the dead and caring for their survivors. I can count on Dan to be honest, even if it’s hard.
He provides professional development and this benefits me. The real purpose is to benefit you, when we are in your homes being the last voice to speak for your dead loved ones. This year I became a nationally certified death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigation.
He cares immensely about the professional standards of our career. Dan not only makes sure the work gets done, but that I’m cared for and supported. If I’m out on a case at 3 a.m. and have a question or something emotionally difficult, he takes my phone call. If I make a mistake, he holds me accountable and shields me from ugly politics.
In Dan’s personal time you’ll see family, community events, and lobbying. Take note of what politicians actually spend their time on. Dan Blasdel is who you need doing the job of Franklin County coroner.
Candice Munguia, Pasco
