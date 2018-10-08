Letter: Giddens right choice for clerk

Jackie Lopez Giddens is the correct person for Franklin County clerk. She has experience, she is honest and she will work with the judges to create an environment that is amenable to the judges and staff. Jackie will work with the judges to make sure that the workflow for paperless procedures follows the State and County Records Retention requirements and other needs of the county and those who live in the county.
Jackie is an honest person who is running a campaign on integrity and a positive attitude. Jackie is willing to meet with you if you have questions. I have personally known Jackie for over 20 years. She is the right choice to unify the Franklin County Clerk’s Office and the judges. Please consider giving your support and vote to Jackie Lopez Giddens.
Lori Hagadorn, Kennewick
